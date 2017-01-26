“ABBAMANIA” THE ABBA SHOW

It’s impossible to overestimate the impact Swedish recording stars ABBA, featuring lead vocalists Agnetha Faltskorg and Frida Lynkstad, have had on pop music. For almost a decade during the 70s, ABBA, the first recording artists from a non English-speaking country to regularly top the world’s record charts, owned the airwaves.

ABBA’s breakthrough came when their song “Waterloo” won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. Soon a string of international hits, including “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, “Fernando”, “Voulez-vous” and many others followed. To further underline the immense popularty of ABBA’s music, all written by group members Benny Andersen and Bjorn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia” was transformed into an enormously successful stage play and movie. And on Eurovision’s 50th anniversary, “Waterloo” was voted the best song in the contest’s history.

When entertainer Marie-Claire Marshall launched The ABBA show in London, England in 2005, she had no way of knowing how audiences would react to it. But from day one, the Corona, California native’s exciting tribute to the Scandinavian recording stars has been a smash hit, continuously touring the concert, casino and supper club circuit across the USA and Europe, as well as Australia, South Africa and the Middle East.

Songs featured in the show include “Waterloo”, Dancing Queen”, “Voulez-vous”, “Knowing Me Knowing You”, “Fernando”, “Mamma Mia”, “Chiquitita”, “SOS”, “The Winner Takes All” and many more. And since ABBA’s songs are great to dance to, the dance floor is usually packed, with the gregarious Marie-Claire and her singing partner Julianne Ruck often joining the dancers.

On Sunday, February 5th and Monday, February 6th, The ABBA Show will be presented for the first time in Mexico, at The Luna Lounge, in Bucerias. For details on this special, exclusive appearance, please check the venue’s web site www.lunaloungebucerias.com, or the ad in this paper.

Merv Buchanan

merv@uvs.com

*Copyright 2017. No part of this material may be used in any manner without the advance written permission of the author.