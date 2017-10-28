A Warm Welcome to All

The International Friendship Club (known around the bay as IFC) welcomes visitors and old friends back to PV for another season of having a good time while doing good.

Last year the members of IFC enjoyed a very successful season of having fun while helping hundreds of children in Puerto Vallarta and we expect to do the same this time around.

Our Home Tours, which have been operating for over 30 years, had another record-breaking attendance last season while delivering excellent service. 94% of Trip Advisor independent reviewers rated the tours “Excellent” and 4% as “Very Good”. The tours will start again on 21st November and will run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until mid-March. This is one of the most popular attractions and is a great way to entertain guests coming into town for a few days.

See www.toursforvallarta.com

For people staying for a few weeks or a season and who’d like to learn Spanish, IFC offers classes to four levels of expertise in that language. The classes have already started and take place at the clubhouse on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The clubhouse is located in the heart of “Old Town”. It’s upstairs, above the HSBC bank on Av. Insurgentes where the street crosses the Rio Cuale. For details of the Spanish classes please see http://www.pvorchids.com/IFC/Nov.html

Other regular activities that take place in November are:

– Restorative Yoga on Wednesdays at 11:00am. Classes are beginner friendly and gentle, include 10 to 15 minutes of meditation and 45 minutes of gentle yoga postures.

– Bunco at Nacho Daddys, a restaurant on Basilio Badillo, starts at 11:00am and costs 50 pesos per person but all the laughs are free. It’s a great way to have some fun playing an easy game with dice and to meet new friends.

The first social get-together of the season will be the club’s Opening Brunch at 10:00am on Sunday, 12th November at the River Café and everyone is welcome. If you want to meet new people, hug old friends or are just interested in an excellent brunch for a good price – $350pesos – please join us at the River Café. The restaurant is highly-rated by Trip Advisor ( 4.6 out of 5 ) and is located on the island in the Rio Cuale, downtown.

As well as having a good time together, socially, members of IFC are committed to making lives of local children better by helping them with their health, their education and their culture. The club started in the 1980’s when Ron Walker and his wife, Celia, decided to help some Mexican friends get medical help for their daughter who had been born with a cleft palate. They drove to Gaudalajara to get a medical exam and treatment for the little girl. Word spread and soon Ron and Celia were swamped with requests for help more children who also had cleft palates so they decided to ask their friends for financial help and someone hit on the idea of offering to show tourists their homes, and donate the proceeds to support the cleft palate surgeries. The IFC was “born” in 1985 when these friends got together to help the local community. The Home Tours have been the major driver of IFC’s donations ever since. Now the club, and many of its volunteers and supporters, arrange for the flights, food and accommodation of teams of medical personnel to visit P.V. three or four times a year to perform assessments, surgery and ongoing medical care to the children in the cleft palate program. The medical teams donate their time, the CMQ hospital donates days of operating-room time and volunteers from IFC co-ordinate all of the logistics. It is an outstanding example of the community working together to help children and their families.

IFC started with its cleft palate program but support for and from the Home Tours now helps hundreds of children from organizations that include the library (Biblioteca Los Mangos), orphanages such as Casa Hogar Maximo Cornejo and Corazon de Niña, social services like Dives in Miseracordia and CANICA. In all, the club contributes to over twenty different organizations and programs. See http://www.ifcvallarta.com/CHARITIES-WE-SERVE.htm for more details.

We welcome everyone who is looking for a good time, those who want to volunteer or those who want to learn something new. Come on down!

