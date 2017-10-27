A Very Gay Halloween

Halloween and Day of the Dead have always been an amazing time of year to explore our beautiful city and enjoy the spirit of both those who live here and visitors who come just to revel in the holiday activities. If you are in the mood to explore Halloween at its most fascinating level, then visit the Romantic Zone and take in the many gay and gay-friendly restaurants, clubs and theaters it offers.

If you are ready to party, create a costume (or not) and hit the town, I suggest you create a “map” for your adventures and start early. This year twelve of us have rented a limo and will journey about visiting as many parties, restaurants, costume contests and entertainment choices that we can squeeze in.

Trick, Treat or Eating in the Romantic Zone

We always start Halloween at Langostinos restaurant, close to the Los Muertos Pier. Bring candy, because the most adorable children come by (lots of them) decked in amazing costumes. Sit at the bar, or enjoy a fabulous sunset dinner captained by the owner, Collette. Next, try an all-time favorite, No Way Jose, who has a costume contest, entertainment, and a special menu. Owners Julie Guerrero and Jose Alfredo always make this a night to remember. Then, go on down to the south side of the Romantic Zone to The Swedes restaurant. They join forces with Garbo’s cabaret bar and Blondies for a triple-header costume contest. Finally, if your goal is a very special dinner, try Michael Boufford’s Bravo’s Restaurant, my vote for the best restaurant this side of the Rio Cuale.

Another Opening, Another Show

You will find talent in every corner on Halloween, from street guitar players to acrobats on the Malecon, or face painters at Cassandra Shaw’s jewelry boutique. But one of my favorites is the opening night party of Act II Stages production of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. There’s a party there before and after the show and you can certainly dance the Time Warp all night long with this one. Also, a must-see is Incanto Cabaret’s ‘The Music of The Night” featuring Salvatore, ‘The Mexican Liberace’, on piano and opera tenor Jorge Echeagaray.

Smaller Can Sometimes be Just the Ticket

Some of your best choices for bars and clubs are the smallest ones. You will certainly pass by Apaches on Olas Altas on your way to most anywhere, so stop, enjoy a drink and watch the rest of the world pass you by in a front row seat. And go just a few blocks farther to the intimate Anonimo, where you can toast owner Dan Bacchus’ last night owning the bar. If you want the most breathtaking sunset, venture farther south to the Bar at Casa Karma Boutique Resort. Making your way back to the north side of the zone, grab a martini at the Street Bar, one of the newest gay bars in Vallarta.

The Grand Finales

Okay, quiet times are over, let’s hit the bigger, dance & show bars to wrap up the evening (and morning). Most of them are literally on one street, Lazaro Cardenas. Stop first at Mr. Flamingo, an indoor-outdoor corner bar which is perfect for costume watchers. Then continue down the block to La Margarita, La Noche and Fiesta. And don’t forget to walk a few blocks to Kinky’s, a gay karaoke hot spot. But then, without a doubt, the biggest event that night will be the opening of Fuego, an incredible drag show and stripper showroom created by Ismael Gonzalez. This will the perfect finale for your Halloween tour de force.

