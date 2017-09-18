A Patient’s Perspective

A week ago I had to have surgery. It was not a colossal surgery but it wasn’t a dinky one either. Without going into long and boring details, my guts were sort of gummed up from a couple of surgeries I had 20+ years ago, leaving me with a whole lot of scar tissue. I began having problems and pain, more so the past couple of months and then more recently, yowza – a lot of pain. I don’t think I realized exactly how crappy I felt until I had this surgery and had everything fixed and now I’m feeling great!

As someone who is with patients all the time, whether they be inpatient, outpatient or even answering emails regarding questions, physician appointments – the entire gamut, I most certainly learned a lot and was reminded of many things, many crucial things.

When one is in the hospital and especially, post-op (or sick), the last thing one wants is a bunch of chatty people around. I couldn’t have cared less about TV, magazines, books. Just leave me alone. Having my family and a close friend in the room meant the world to me. Knowing people were asking about me, thinking about me was wonderful. Other than that, silence was golden.

The post-op day, no matter whom I spoke to and no matter how coherent I appeared, there is no recollection of the conversation. Lesson learned for discharge instructions for future patients.

No matter how comfortable, how confident, how much one loves their physicians, there is that ultimate moment of a freak out and that is ok! A brief hand-holding works wonders. Lesson learned for future patients!

I am a creature of habit and I want my lip balm, my cell phone/charger next to me, within reach. Do not move it far from me where I cannot reach it without unplugging the IV, climbing out of the bed and attempting to move the table to the side of the bed (moving furniture post-op?) so that it is once again within my reach. Lesson learned for future inpatients!

I had to have an MRI. Are you claustrophobic? That is one of the questions prior to the study. No, I am not claustrophobic I say. Ha! I wasn’t until I had an MRI (and this is a semi-open machine). Lesson learned and I will be re-doing the instructions for an MRI.

Taking a shower was heavenly. Smelling clean was bliss. There are always those patients that balk at this but truly, the end result makes one feel human again. Who cares about hair and make-up? That is not important. Lesson learned for future (stubborn) patients!

Empathy is what has returned to me, or at least that is what I am going to try to focus on. Perhaps the past few years (especially past few “high seasons”) and a few too many “WTF” moments have taken their toll. Giving up control was not an easy task for me but what a lesson it was. I have a new appreciation for empathy. John Steinbeck said: “You can only understand people if you feel them in yourself.” Does this mean I won’t continue to have eye rolling moments? Not a chance. But I most certainly have pulled a lot of lessons from this entire experience that I hope to put to good use from this gummy gut adventure.

I am healthy now thanks to many people. My biggest hero is Dr. Armando Joya, gastric surgeon extraordinaire. Also, Dr. Felipe Martinez, superstar anesthesiologist. More on them in upcoming articles.

Here’s to a smashing week!