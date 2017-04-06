A Mixed Bag

Here is a medley of items that popped into my scattered brain throughout the week (actual things that came up):Many people are preparing to submit claims for reimbursement for their “winter months” here. If your insurance company asks you for the physician’s Tax ID number: We do not have them here.

If you are leaving for the summer months, you might consider donating any leftover dry goods to a worthy cause (unopened).

If you are leaving for the summer months, it will be well worth it to have someone (pay someone) to check out your place and remove any standing water once the rains start. Mosquito magnets!

If you want an appointment with one of our two dermatologists before mid-May, it’s not going to happen. You can email me late summer for an appointment upon your return if you like.

For most lab studies here, you must be fasting 6-8 hours. I don’t care “how they do it at home” that’s what it is here.



For those leaving for the summer, start thinking about and looking for a good traveler’s insurance mid-summer rather than wait until the very last minute.

Semana Santa is coming up! Plan accordingly. Most physicians’ offices will be closed at least April 13 through April 16. Anything needed will have to be done via an Emergency Room.

If you are here year-round, start stocking up on zip-lock baggies, all sizes, to store everything from make-up to envelopes. Actually, if you are leaving for the summer, do the same thing before you leave or you will come back to a gummy mess of things.

If you take a statin, don’t take it with grapefruit juice.

If you are heading home for the summer, don’t put your meds in your luggage but in your carry-on. You may be going to Dallas but the meds might end up in Los Angeles.

Yes, life goes on here in the summer months. All of our clinics continue, speakers programs, referrals – the works. The drama diminishes substantially.

No, you absolutely do not need to take an anti-parasite medication if you are leaving for the summer. Better to have a stool sample prior to leaving and see what it shows. Then we can decide.

This week my grandson is doing some kind of report at school on the “Cine Bahia”, located on Insurgentes. We walked around, took photos and I bored him with my memories of the place. 20-some years ago it was the only place where you could really cool off in the summer. We even carried in an ice chest with sodas and beer and Pollo Feliz and enjoyed an entire afternoon out of the heat and humidity. They used to sell the most God-awful sandwiches on Bimbo bread with mayo and fake cheese and unknown meat. But they also used to sell the most delicious and giant slices of cake! I think once I sat through Saturday Night Fever three times in a row. My how it has changed. It is so very sad to see it now, filled with used crap and graffiti. My grandson agreed with me that it is a disgrace now. What a difference now with the VIP movie place at La Isla where you can order off of a menu and stretch out on what is like a barca-lounger. I foresee many hours there this coming summer!

If you are part of the mass exodus heading north, safe trips to you all. If you are here all summer, animo!