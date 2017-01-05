A Feast For The Senses

Many years ago, like most of you, I learned about the five senses possessed by humans: sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. No matter where you live or visit, your senses are stimulated by a myriad of things, every moment of every day. These may be subtle or obvious; pleasurable or annoying; sometimes they may even be maddening.

Visual stimulation here is astonishing. Sunsets worthy of Cecile B. Demille occur so frequently that it is easy to take them for granted. But what about the sunrise? We all know the sun rises in the east, but there are days when clouds form in just the right way, reflecting the rising sun and creating a 360 degree sunrise. It is breathtaking.

No one can argue that we’re surrounded by amazing beauty: ocean, jungle, flowers; everywhere you turn, a riot of shimmering color greets you. The sounds of Vallarta, however, can be more controversial.

Let it be said, Mexico is a noisy country. Many times I hear people complaining about dogs barking day and night. From street dogs, to house dogs to visiting dogs; dogs are everywhere. And even the best dogs may bark from time to time. One starts and suddenly it is the domino effect. A virtual chorus of yips, yaps, howls and growls. Don’t waste your time trying to find the culprit. Even if you succeed in having the owner keep it under control, the next night someone else’s dog may disturb your sleep. Try focusing on something else or close your windows and doors. If all else fails, some folks swear by ear plugs.

You may hear other annoying sounds from time to time. My pet peeve is the car alarm. What a useless invention that was. This piercing sound cuts through silence like a knife through butter but to what end? Does anyone ever stop to investigate? Or call the authorities? Of course not. We just cover our ears and wait for it to stop.

Maybe you awaken to the throbbing beat of music at 4:00 a.m. Personally, I find it incredible that anyone can be up partying at that time of night. Of course I’m not here on vacation but many people are and they like to live it up. So just as you might do with the barking dog, close the window, use earplugs, or just relax and let go of the sound.

To put things in perspective, there are many, many wonderful sounds to be appreciated. At the top of my list is the sound of children laughing as they kick an empty can around or chase one another up and down the streets. Laughter is the best medicine and I’m pretty sure hearing these delightful children will put a smile on anyone’s face.

In no particular order, some of my other favorite sounds include: the rumble of rocks tossed by the waves at water’s edge; the church bells chiming; the plaintive whistle announcing the knife sharpening man; the call of the bread vendor as he wanders our neighborhood balancing a tray on his head; the chatter of birds at sunrise and sunset; the tamale man wandering early in the morning, his arms stretched long from years of carrying those heavy pails; our mozo whistling softly as he tends to his daily chores; the rooster’s crow; and even the gas truck jingle.

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to be more positive so I’m choosing to see the glass as more than half full when it comes to the sounds of Vallarta. I’m going to focus on the sounds that please me and ignore the ones that may at times annoy me. After all, Mexico is a noisy country. That noise is part of the fabric of life here.

Next time we’ll explore the three remaining senses. Until then, keep your eyes and ears open and drink in the sensory experiences that surround you.