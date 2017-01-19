A FEAST FOR THE SENSES (Part 2)

My last article focused on the myriad of sights and sounds around Vallarta that stimulate our senses. It is virtually impossible to walk around without being enveloped by them. The rhythmic cadence in the voices of the locals is like music to the ear. The full palette of color, even on the grayest of days, delights your eyes at every turn.

What about our other senses?

For starters, there is the sense of touch. When I take off my sandals and put my feet in the sand, my mind is flooded by memories of hot summer days on the beach in my long past youth. Not all sand feels the same: it can be as fine as powdered sugar or as coarse as gravel. Wet from waves or dried out from the sun; hot as the desert or cool as a breeze. It clings to your feet and can stay with you long after you’ve rinsed off and gone home. Then if you put on some shoes, even the tiniest grain feels like a boulder.

While you are at the beach, you can also enjoy the warmth of the sun on your skin, the caress of a gentle breeze and the moist ocean spray that settles on you depositing a tiny layer of salt.

When you walk on a cobblestone street, your feet really know it, especially if you’re wearing thin soled shoes. I hear people complaining about cobblestones and wishing for nice paved streets. But to me, they serve as a bridge from the past to the present and are one remaining vestige of days gone by. When I walk on cobblestones, I’m forced to slow down and appreciate the things around me. Besides, it’s almost like getting a free foot massage.

As for the sense of smell, one of my all time favorites is the heavy scent of ozone in the air, right before it rains. In the midst of one of our oh so hot tropical summer days, that scent is like a bellwether, announcing that relief is on the way.

It’s almost impossible to separate the things that stimulate our sense of smell from those that stimulate our taste buds. Like many things around here, it is truly a two for one deal. Think food carts. The aromas beckon you from afar and by the time you eat something, you already know what a tapestry of flavors awaits you before you even take than first bite.

Years ago, on one of our first trips here, we were staying near a little shop that sold herbs and spices. Just walking by there early in the morning, we would almost salivate as those tantalizing aromas greeted us with promises of delightful meals to follow.

Our five senses are intertwined in mysterious and wonderful ways. Take our neighborhood bakery for example. The owners begin working their magic in the dead of night while most of the city still sleeps. If you arrive early, you can hear the clatter of trays and the gentle thump of dough being beaten and shaped for the day’s offerings. You can smell theses treats baking from a block away. As you enter, your eyes are greeted by a vast array of choices. What should it be today? Sweet or savory, plain, fruit filled or ham and cheese. After some deliberation, you make your choice. With the first bite, the fresh flavor fills your mouth and you feel the softness on your tongue. Now that is a symphony that will nourish your body, mind and soul for the rest of the day.

Our senses enrich our experiences every moment of every day, especially here in Mexico. But sometimes we get too busy to pay attention. Next time you are resting on the beach, or wandering about town, or even just lounging at home, stop, look and listen. Drink in the images, sounds, flavors, aromas and textures that surround you. Your mood and your day will thank you for it.