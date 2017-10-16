9th Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica 2017 Is Making History

The 2017 Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica is ready for its 9th edition with the tagline “From the roots to the stars: a personal and collective journey.” Spain is the guest country bringing eleven renowned chefs, who altogether hold thirteen Michelin Stars and twenty-one Soles Repsol, as well as the winner of the 2014 Top España.

The event, organized by Grupo E-Consulting, will take place from October 29 – November 1 in the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, with the full support of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust (Fidetur).

There will be four days of dinners and tasting and events on a nightly basis. The main host hotel is the Sheraton Buganvilias in Puerto Vallarta, where the cooking conferences will be held along with premium tastings and gourmet workshops. There will be alternate venues including the Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta and Villa Premier, as well as Tintoque restaurant, where they will hold gala dinners on October 30th and November 1st.

A particular highlight is the welcome cocktail, organized by the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, which will take place on October 29th at 8 p.m. at La Patrona Polo & Equestrian Club.

Making History

According to organizers Carlos Elizondo and Consuelo Elipe this event is “making history,” as this is the first time there will be chefs representing this many Michelin Stars and Soles Repsol together in one culinary event, positioning it not only as the best in Mexico and Latin America, but within the top ten on the world stage.

“Every year we’ve directed our passion towards bringing together the most relevant figures in the culinary scene so we can celebrate four days of authentic camaraderie, pooling together all the knowledge and experience from chefs, sommeliers, and speakers in an effort to be faithful to our objective of being a seminal event for professionals, students and lovers of gastronomy,” said Elizondo.

“I believe that through this type of events the destinations can project themselves onto the international stage by promoting their attributes, in this case, the excellent gastronomy available in the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta,” said Marc Murphy, Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Of note is the fact that Spain was once again invited as the guest country and Guanajuato is on its fourth consecutive year as guest state, with Chef Ambassador David Quevedo and Traditional Cooks, Consuelo Venancio and Lourdes Camarena, on hand in representation. Jalisco and Nayarit will host the event, and for the first time the state of Morelos will also be on the program.

Among the novelties for this year is a stellar panel of known figures in the tourism and culinary industries, including journalist and speaker Pedro Ferriz de Con, as well as the tourism secretaries from Jalisco and Nayarit and the directors of the offices of tourism promotion of the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, among others.

For the entire list of participating chefs, private events and the complete program visit: www.VNGastronomica.com

