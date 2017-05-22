7 reasons why you cannot miss the Pride Parade

We are very happy to announce that the 2017 Pride Parade, which will take place on Wednesday, May 24 starting at 8pm, will be very special this year and here are just seven reasons why!

7. Visual artist Daniel Arzola will join us. Daniel Arzola is a Venezuelan artist and defender of human rights, creator of the popular designs of the campaign “I’m not your joke”, that will give color to the official Vallarta Pride 2017 t-shirts. These t-shirts will be part of the fundraising to implement the program of SETAC: PrEP in Puerto Vallarta 2018. Daniel has been recognized worldwide for his designs and at Vallarta Pride we are honored to have his presence as well as his art!

6. We will have the original LGBT flag. Did you know that the rainbow flag was created by Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco artist in 1978? The LGBT flag or rainbow flag has been used as a symbol of gay and lesbian pride since its inception. The different colors symbolize diversity in the LGBT community. Although born in California, it is currently used all over the world and at Vallarta Pride we are proud to have it with us this year, in honor of Gilbert Baker, who recently passed away, and the colorful LGBT community that joins and supports us each year.

5. Music, diversity, colors and fun. The Pride Parade grows year after year! If you’ve never see it imagine this: hundreds of people in a colorful caravan, extravagant costumes, multicolored costumes, the best music and dancers, Drag Queens, gays, lesbians, transsexuals, heterosexuals, all united and marching from the Sheraton Bugambilias, along the Malecón to the corner of Lázaro Cárdenas street, where the BLOCK PARTY begins. If you have already attended in previous years, imagine this: an even better parade!

4. Martha Dau will be the local ambassador. Martha Dau has been chosen as local ambassador for her contributions to the LGBT community and various organizations and associations in Puerto Vallarta. She will also join us in the parade!

3. The ambassadors of Vancouver Pride, will join us too! Vancouver Pride co-director Michelle Fortin as well as Robert Christie, producer of the documentary “Beyond Gay: The Politics Of Pride”, will be part of the parade!

We invite you to attend the screening of this great film that will be screened the same May 24 in ACT II Entertainment. The event will begin with a panel discussion at 4:00 pm, followed by the screening of the documentary, to conclude with a Q&A session with the film producer Robert ‘Bob’ Christie.

2. Johnathan Celestin is our Grand Marshal 2017. Johnathan Celestin, singer and songwriter from New York City, will have a special place in the parade and will also have presentations at events such as the Fashion Party at Mantamar Beach Club, Thursday 25th of May starting at 7pm; And the Glowjob Party at Casa Cúpula, on Friday 26, to be held at 8pm.

1. For the first time in the history of Vallarta Pride, local authorities will participate. This year we will have for the first time the presence of the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos, who will participate throughout the tour along with his family, as well as the Director of Public Security, Jorge Valencia, the firefighters team, among others. This is a big step for our city and we are very excited!

Now you have seven more reasons why you can not miss the 2017’s Pride Parade and support the LGBT community that lives and visits Puerto Vallarta! We start at 8pm from the Hotel Sheraton Bugambilias, down the Malecón, until the BLOCK PARTY, which will take place at park Lázaro Cárdenas.

Photo: Clic Brands

Related