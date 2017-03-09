4th Chacala Arts and Music Festival 2017

The 4th Chacala Arts and Music Festival will be held from March 9-12, 2017 at the Puerto de Chacala, Riviera Nayarit. This is a free celebration organized by the Chacala Cultural Foundation with the support of donations, sponsors, artists and the attending public. There will be concerts, music and science workshops, dance presentations, art expos, cinema, a culinary pavilion and much more. It will be take place at the Palmar de Chacala, the town square, the ChacalArt residence and other nearby sites.

Artists on stage include Hector Guerra, Jade 420, No Soy Frida Ni Tu Diego, Gypsy Rumba, the Mariachi Tradicional Juvenil and Infantil, Leiden and Patitos Feos, to mention but a few.

Five schools and the Tepic Science Museum are participating actively this year, and there will be children and teens from other institutions as well.

Besides the current festival, the foundation works year round to provide workshops on drawing, engraving, cinema, photography, music and other art-related topics both for children and adults living in Chacala and its surrounding areas.

www.chacalamusicfestival.com

Schedule:

Thursday March 9 – Starting at 5.30pm

El Jardín Elementary

Pacific Jazz

The Diver *

Neiwa *

El Jardín Kindergarten

The Memory of Turtles*

The Palm In The Cypress & Friends

Friday March 10 – Starting at 5.30pm

Amado Nervo Elementary

No Soy Frida Ni Tú Diego

Jade 420

Hector Guerra

Saturday March 11- Starting at 4pm

Colegio Patria High School

Traditional Youth Mariachi

Youth Dance Troupe El Nayar

Moruno

Gypsy Rumba

LEIDEN

Sunday March 12 – At the town plaza starting at 4pm

“Kermés” – Fun Fair

Kids Folk Dance, Las Varas

Patito Feos – Kids Music Workshop

Patitos Feos – Performance

Winston Coronel

* Guanajuato International Film Festival