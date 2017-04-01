20 Years Ago Hollywood then…

For the 20th anniversary edition of The Tribune, we were asked to pick a topic that reflected the time back then… So I thought it would be fun to stroll down memory lane and see what Hollywood honored at the Oscars that year. The 69th Oscar ceremony was held on March 24, 1997, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Let’s see how many of the nominated or winners you can remember, and which ones you chose to forget.

By far and away the film with the most nominations that year was “The English Patient” starring Ralph Fiennes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche and William Dafoe. The film itself was a LONG one… 162 minutes to be exact. The plot of the movie was of love and lost loves, during the final days of the Italian part of World War II.

The main theme was a nurse working and living in a bombed-out Italian monastery, who looks after a critically burned man who speaks English but cannot remember his name. In the end, she aids the patient to end his suffering and heads off to Florence to begin her post war life together with her love.

In all, “The English Patient” received an amazing twelve Oscar nominations and won nine statues including Best Picture. Some of the other big films that Oscar season were Evita, about the life of Eva Peron, starring Madonna (thankfully she was not nominated), Fargo, starring Frances McDormand (who won Best Actress), “Jerry Maguire”, starring Tom Cruise, nominated for Best Actor and Cuba Gooding Jr, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting actor.

“Shine” was another film nominated for Best Picture and its star Geoffrey Rush won the Best Actor Oscar statue. “Ghosts of Mississippi” was a big film at the box office, but got very few Oscar nominations, apart from James Woods for Best Supporting Actor. Diane Keaton picked up another Oscar nomination for her role in “Marvin’s Room”. The great Lauren Bacall was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Mirror has Two Faces”. One big omission by the Academy that year, in my opinion was the film “The First Wives Club” and its stars Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn.

The film was a hysterically funny look at life after divorce for several women and their ex-husbands moving on with their successful lives and new loves. As is often the case with the Oscar nominating committee’s they tend to look down on comedies and I think turn their nose up at some true amazing acting just because it’s tradition.

While one film dominated the nominations and Oscar statues 20 years ago, there were no shortage of really good films and acting performances that year. I’m sure more than a few of you thought out loud… “has it really been 20 years since that movie?” The scary answer is… YES… it has been. Time flies when you’re having fun folks!

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

