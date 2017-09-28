Vallarta Tribune

HACIENDA SAN ANGEL INTRODUCES LA CAPPELLA ITALIAN RESTAURANT;

FINE DINING AND THE MOST SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN PUERTO VALLARTA

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO (September 26, 2017) – Hacienda San Angel, one of Puerto Vallarta’s most intimate and luxurious boutique hotels, nestled high above cobblestone streets and with majestic views of the Sierra Madre Mountains and azure Banderas Bay, is pleased to introduce its newest fine dining restaurant, La Cappella. La Cappella occupies a covered, open-air terrace just above the colorful bell tower of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. La Cappella opens October 1 and is currently taking reservations onOpenTable or by phone at (322) 222-0185.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Miguel Angel Hernandez, La Cappella will serve an upscale menu of sophisticated Italian dishes both classic and innovative. The menu covers a range of regional Italian specialties including classic pastas, pizzas, fish and meat. Entrees range from Grill Lamb Shank, served with romesco sauce, mashed potatoes and garlic infused vegetable julienne; Red Snapper Fillet with lemon and shallot butter and served with sautéed vegetables and capellini lightly tossed with oil and garlic;and Mushroom Risotto with white mushrooms, porcini and portobello, white wine, cream, butter and parmigian cheese.

Starters include an array of soups, salads and appetizers such asGamerini alla Romana – Shrimp a la Romana with crispy pumpkin and aaccompanied with roasted peppers and aioli; Carpaccio di Manza – fine slices of marinated beef fillet with diced celery, mushroom and capers, accompanied with a mini arugula salad and topped with Grana Padano cheese and Calamari alla Veneziana – baked squid stuffed with fish pate and served over smoked tomato crostini and rustic basil pesto.

Sweet finishes continue to delight with options including Nocciole Panna Cotta – classic panna cotta with chocolate and hazelnut;Pera e Mela Crostata – Pear and apple tart cooked in puff pastry and served hot with vanilla ice cream; Mousse al Cacao Cotto – Gluten-free rich chocolate cake, served with vanilla whipped cream; as well as an assortment of House-made Daily Ice Cream and Sorbet Flavors.

and blackberry sauce.

La Cappella’s wine list features an extensive array of Italian wines as well as fine wines from the U.S., Mexico and Argentina. Classic Italian cocktails such as Negronis, Bellinis, Americanos and more will whet the appetite while settling into the romantic setting.

Open for dinner seven days a week, La Cappella (Calle Miramar 336, Puerto Vallarta) offers an intimate atmosphere accented with fine art, antiques, muraled walls and, of course the breathtaking view. Sitting up above and behind the church on the ascending hillside, and entered through a narrow, tiled walkway, the restaurant seems an unexpectedly refined surprise. Just like Hacienda San Angel, La Cappella surrounds guests with the genteel charm of Mexican Colonial architecture and turn-of-the-century furnishings. Gardens lush with fragrant flowers, tropical foliage and trickling fountains meander through the open-air spaces that comprise this unique setting.

About La Cappella: La Cappella resides in an open air, covered terrace and enjoys the most spectacular views in the city. Diners will sit perched over the colorful bell tower of Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral and overlooking the blue waters of Banderas Bay and terracotta rooftops all around. This stunning setting is a perfect match for the spectacular cuisine by Executive Chef Miguel Angel Hernandez which features an upscale menu of sophisticated Italian dishes both classic and innovative.

La Cappella is accepting reservations now for bookings October 1stand beyond. La Cappella is located at Miramar 336, El Centro, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 48300 and can be reached by calling 877.815.6594 toll free from the US, 415.738.8220 directly from the US or (322) 222-0185.from within Mexico. Reservations or inquiries can also be made by emailing info@haciendasanangel.com or on Open Table.

About Hacienda San Angel: Nestled high above the narrow cobblestone streets of Puerto Vallarta, Hacienda San Angel surrounds its visitors with the genteel charm of Mexican Colonial architecture and turn-of-the-century furnishings. Gardens lush with fragrant flowers, tropical foliage and trickling fountains meander through the five open air villas that comprise this unique setting. Three pools, a fine dining restaurant, nightly mariachi cocktail hours, wedding chapel and more combine to add to the deluxe and romantic escape. For detailed information and room rates, visitwww.haciendasanangel.com. Reservation inquiries, contactreservations@haciendasanangel.com or call 011 (52) 322/222-2692 or toll free 877-815-6594. Connect with Hacienda San Angel onFacebook and Twitter.

Related