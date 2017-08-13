SPCA Pet of the Week: Buddy

ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…BUDDY

Buddy is looking to be someone’s forever buddy! He is a lovely Labrador mix, just a year old and weighing 66 pounds. He absolutely loves his humans and is very affectionate. A high energy dog, Buddy is looking for an active family he can go hiking with and enjoy long walks exploring.

Buddy gets along fine with other dogs he meets but isn’t a fan of felines. He has been neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. If you are an active family looking for the perfect companion contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application for Buddy.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta News

By Janice Gonzalez

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

