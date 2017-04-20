Editor’s Notes

Editor’s Note

Happy half-way point! This next weekend is the last of Semana Santa and then the bay will quiet down and most of us who work through high-season will take a much-needed break. But we still have this weekend so, get out and enjoy it!

A fitting contribution from Arlene Pervin this week ruminates on her experiences of the sounds of Mexico and for sure those sounds have been amplified these past few days. When it’s all laid down on paper, there is no denying that Mexico is melodic and cacophonous. Thank you for your thoughtful piece this week, Arlene.

A new addition to our group of writers in Rachel Drinkard who has recently arrived on the scene from Alaska. She interviews Samara Alpern who owns Gold Leaf Smoke Shop, a fitting article on this day of 4/20.

Incanto continues to offer a great line-up plus their breakfasts are the bomb! For those of us who will be here through April and into May there are some big events coming including the Cuisine of the Sun Festival at Villa La Estancia from the 26-29th of April, don’t miss the locals discount through the Vallarta Tribune; the Folkloric Dance Festival runs from April 27 – May 7 and features 16 groups from Mexico and South America performing at Park Hidalgo and Los Arcos on the Malecon in the evenings at 7 pm; the Altruism Festival is on May 14 for the 13th year in a row. This wonderful event raises funds for some twenty charities around the bay and is probably the ‘best food and drink festival’ for your money (and your altruism). Starting May 15 and running until the end of the month we have Restaurant Week with select restaurants around the bay offering set menus for low prices. If you’ve been wanting to try a new spot – this is a great time at an even better price.

I am about ready to do a road trip. I’m deciding on returning to Punta Perula in Costa Alegre which I visited briefly a couple months back, or taking to the highway and checking out the Aguascalientes fair – reportedly the country’s largest festival. So you can see my dilemma, escape the crowds for more crowds but something new, or escape the crowds for fewer people, to a place I have already been. Decisions, decisions!

By all accounts, Semana Santa has been busy but controlled. Beaches have been kept clean, the streets are crowded but people are happy. There was still beer in the cooler at Oxxo the other night, another Easter miracle! Reports say occupancy was 100% last weekend and will again be 100% this weekend.

Puerto Vallarta has overcome whatever stigma it held in previous years. And why not?! With these mountains and beaches, restaurants and clubs, the Malecon and the great towns that surround the city there is something for everyone!

If you’re here congratulations! If not, well you should plan on it; if not for Semana Santa, then for another time. (Personally, I enjoy November with its cooler weather and diminishing humidity, warm ocean, the re-opening of all the venues/restaurants and a smaller influx of tourists.)

OK, that’s it for me this week. Please remember we have ongoing Farmer’s Markets and many businesses can still use your patronage before the season officially ends. Say no to that straw – Sin popote, por favor! And respect the environment. Don’t litter, don’t step on the turtles or pull the crocodiles’ tails. And stay off the donkey at Andales!

Did you know that in Vallarta the American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus) can be found in the river systems, and mangroves? They are not alligators! Populations occur from the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of southern Mexico to South America as far as Peru and Venezuela. The best place to see these crocodiles (safely) is at Estero El Salado, the nature reserve across from Marina Vallarta, on the road to Boca de Tomates, just in front of the airport, (stay for lunch!) or at El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary, just past Nuevo Vallarta.

Safe travels!

Photo source: David Stanley (Flickr)

