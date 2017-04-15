Fun on the Nayarit

Hey Everybody! It’s that crazy time of year again; Semana Santa! Which started on Monday, April 10. For the next two weeks, thousands of Nationals will be here and covering every playa from PV to San Blas. On many beaches all you can see is connecting umbrellas! The first week is typically students, and the second week professionals and families come to party. Basically, it’s two weeks of solid partying! Party is on at Tescalama La Cruz with Cantus Eterna – come rock out!

“The Kite Zone” in Bucerias

I stopped by last Saturday for the grand opening of a new Kite Boarding shop named “The Kite Zone” located on the corner of Lazaro Cardenas and Abasolo in Bucerias and spoke with the new owners Cache Basave and his lovely partner in life, Maru. Bucerias is known for its windy conditions from February through June, making it the perfect location for kite boarding. Cache began his love of kite boarding in 2005 and became an instructor in 2007, then opening his own kite school in 2009.

He began collaborating with Riviera Nayarit and “El Festival de Viento” (a national amateur competition event in Bucerias, held May 19-21), and also became president of the AMK (Mexican Kiteboarding Association) which is geared towards promoting instruction, safety regulations and events. In 2012, he began course racing completing the N. American’s championship in San Francisco and The World’s in Caglari, Italy.

Cache and Maru’s main goals now are to expand “The Kite Zone” kite school here in Bucerias. Last year Cache became the “OZONE KITES” distributer and the Ozone Mexico Manager. Their vision came together when Cache was offered the perfect location for the shop in Bucerias. I have always wanted to learn how to kite board! They are IKO Certified and offer private lessons in Spanish and English. Lessons include radio helmets and a jet ski that guides and assists you the entire way.

One complete course takes about nine hours and consists of one-on-one instruction divided into three separate blocks. BLOCK 1 – Ground Class, BLOCK 2 – Body Drags: Fly a large kite BLOCK 3 –Ride the Board: Fly your kite and learn to do water-starts. Pricing: Ground classes USD$85/hr and Water assisted class’s USD$110/hr. For a mid range full setup it is about $2000USD, which sounds about right to me for a new sport set-up. Offering a nice selection of accessories, paddleboards, and a few short boards for surfing; although kite boarding is their niche. Just writing about it makes me feel inspired and excited to take lessons! Stop by the new shop and say hello!:

FunRaiser Updates: Folks like to know how much monies were raised and where and how those funds are to be used. Being transparent is crucial to fundraising and keeps folks feeling good about gifting and continuing to help out fundraiser after fundraiser. Here are a couple of updates on recent fundraisers.

Bone Marrow for Claudia Fund

Wow!! The mind blowing total amount of $348,960 pesos was raised for Claudia’s life saving surgery. This total is from online donations, 50-50 raffle and other fundraisers. Many blessings for Claudia. Team leaders who set up the fundraising are Keith Ashwood and Sandi Nystrom. Glenn and Tayna, owners of the Drunken Dunk in Bucerias donated the space and also gave a sizeable donation. All of the musicians…This is what happens when an amazing community comes together! Claudia and her family say: “THANK YOU EVERYONE!”

Firefighter’s Crossing Borders Fundraiser

The successful fundraising of the firefighters event generated $50,940 pesos. Expenses were very low as everything was donated or paid for by volunteers. Coordinator Zoe Wood says, “A sincere thank you to all of the volunteers – a truly exceptional team of people that made the event a success and a great experience for those involved. Special thanks to Ramon and the Pizzanteria, who went above and beyond to accommodate the event and make it all work. Thanks to Hugh and the Luna Lounge for all the extra help, and to Adan of DJ Extreme!” The monies go into the Bahia-Vallarta Fire EMS Fund and will be used to:

1) Transport costs for 14 pallets of firefighter /emergency medical equipment to be brought to the Bay area. FCB organization donated equipment to our areas firefighters and it’s waiting at the border. They will post for the formal presentation. 2) The 2017 Bahia-Vallarta Training Symposium held late November at the Royal Decameron with FFCB instructors from the US, Canada and Mexico training the firefighters. 3) Urgent emergency repairs to equipment to ensure local firefighter safety. Zoe says, “Thanks again to this incredibly supportive community!”

Thanks for tuning in this week. Batten down the hatches or enjoy the craziness! It’s all good! Feel free to contact me with questions at Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com. Looking to advertise in the Vallarta Tribune? CatPVTribune@Gmail.com AHO!

PHOTO: Looking across from the playa Manzanillo, La Cruz – Semana Santa (2016).