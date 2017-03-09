Fun on the Riviera Nayarit

Hey Everybody! Another adventure for me! I may be one of the luckiest girls, or perhaps the folks in Mexico are such kind, heart-centered people, or both!



My jeep had another issue. I’m driving along and all of a sudden the car starts to overheat, the battery light comes on and the power steering goes out! YIKES! I am just coming from Nuevo Vallarta on the Highway and cruise into the Pemex station, which was perfect, as I also needed petrol.

When the gas attendant (Wilber) and I look under the hood the large fan belt is off. This is the belt that much makes the entire car run! We discover that a wheel is not moving, and I need a new one. Wilber asks me to move the car out of the station over to the car wash area. He just happens to have a 1/2“ socket wrench and takes the part off for me, calls his taxi buddy Gade and away I go to Auto Zone for the part, hoping they have it! Sure enough, they have the part for only 129 pesos!

I purchase the part along with some colorful tool towels they have on special fo

r Wilber. Back to the Pemex, where it takes Wilber about five minutes to put the part and belt back on. I pay for the taxi and tip both generously, along with the nice towels for Wilber. Thanks guys! I LOVE living in Mexico!

TIME CHANGE: Mark your calendars! We are coming closer for the time change and ‘Springing Forward’ here in Mexico. We do things a little differently here in Mexico. While the U.S. moves their clocks on March 12. In Mexico on Sunday, April 2 move your clocks one hour ahead. I really enjoy the longer days and gaining the extra hour! We are still in the peak of high season and Semana Santa is not until April 16 this year.

FUN Abounds around the bay and beyond. Every Thursday evening is the Bucerias Art Walk, 7-9pm with 17 locations of art to visit. Enjoy the stroll and meet the artists! Live music in Bucerias at Esquina 22 Wed, Friday and Saturday. They also have a great happy hour Mon-Fri for drinks and food. One thing I really like at Esquina 22 in Bucerias is they are consistent with great food, making it fresh with every order. Zoe Wood performs singing and on guitar every Thursday at Tescalama in La Cruz. What talent! New to Tescalama is Reggae Madness with LaFuska at 7:30 every Sunday. Coming up at Octopus Garden on March 20 is Mystic Mantra with Sonny Davis. Come and raise your vibration! The Blonde Gypsies at the Black Forest in La Cruz every Friday…make a reservation!

Sandi Nystrom with The John Ozzello Memorial Food Bank and Humanitarian Aid gives thanks to everyone for a fabulous season! “I would like to take this opportunity to thank EVERYONE who has supported the food bank this year. Our organization is now providing just under 500 despensas per month. It is with the help of you, that we are able to do this! All of our events were SOLD OUT!



For the past eight years, YoYo Mo’s has been our #1 supporter. Glenn and Tanya go above and beyond and we are so happy they are part of the food bank team. Gary is our Raffle King and we can’t thank him enough for everything he does. Maureen and Dave Leslie as well as Gillian Jones collected the

raffle prizes for our whale watching fundraiser. This season, we officially welcomed two people to our administration team. Keith Montgomery-Ashwood is now officially our Entertainment Manager. Gwen Leather-Baer will be filling two roles in our administration team as our website manager, as well as the Children’s Christmas Program Manager. Thanks so much to the both of you for joining our team. Lauren Wallace created a website for us this season also. Thanks Lauren! If you are interested in taking a look at our website, please go to: www.BuceriasFoodBank.com.”

The totals are in for the season. Being transparent is a big part of being a nonprofit organization and Randy Nystrom sees to all of the number crunching. YoYo Mo’s: 23,270 pesos, Whale watching fundraiser: 83,800 pesos, Beatles Tribute: 42,350 peso, WestJet Villas del Sol raffle: 60,000 peso, Happy Day Sock Hop: 46,700 peso, Private Donations: 15,350 peso. GRAND TOTAL: 271,470 pesos! WOW!!

That is so incredible and means so much for so many! Sandy also states, “Thanks so much to all of the people who volunteer, support, and encourage the food bank. It makes all the difference in the world to us! With the help of our community, we hope to continue providing food to the needy in the North Bay for many years to come.”

NOW is the perfect time to purchase the casa or condo of your dreams. The interest rates are low, saving you a ton of cash. I know of a new beachfront property in Bucerias coming our way; Palmas 11. I have heard they are going to be fantastic. Folks, it’s difficult to get all of the news into one article.

Please visit our Fbook page at https://www.facebook.com/allrivieranayaritfun/ for more events, fundraisers and live music. Give us a LIKE as well! As always, if you have any questions email me directly to Cat@RivieraNayaritFun.com If you would like to see your Riviera Nayarit business in the Vallarta Tribune email me at CatPVTribune@Gmail.com. Thanks everyone. AHO!