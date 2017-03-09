Editor’s Note:

Here we are in the middle of freaking March – how did that happen? Thankfully Semana Santa is in April this year or I would lose my mind.

Last week I went to El Rio BBQ and Bar for the Saturday festivities of Riverfest. Great turn out. Wonderful music. The kids were so happy to be there and lots of pesos were raised. I hear it’s over 150,000mxn which is huge and goes a long way to making life a little easier for those less fortunate.

We have a couple events happening in the next while that are worth highlighting here: the Los Mangos Library fundraiser Que Viva El Canto is this evening (assuming you’re reading this Thursday, March 9) at 7:30 pm at the Sheraton Bugamibila. Funds raised go towards supporting the only public library in Puerto Vallarta and its programming.

Also starting Thursday, but running all week is the Chacala Music Festival. Thursday evening is showing a number of films that were screened at the Guanajuato International Film Festival, and through the weekend starting in the late afternoon there is live music, art installations, events for children and more. Chacala is about an hour and a half north of Vallarta, on a lovely bay with a very calm and safe beach, excellent restaurants and a dozen or so smaller hotels and vacation rental villas. If you needed an excuse to visit – the festival is a great time.

On March 20, the Xuitla Folk Ballet is hosting a fundraiser on March 20th at 6 pm to raise funds for their summer tour where they will represent Vallarta and Jalisco through performances in Estado de Mexico, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. If you have seen them on Friday evenings in the Lazaro Cardenas park, or at the many events they perform at around Vallarta, you will know that this group of dancers deserves your financial support to continue showcasing their artistic and cultural dance.

New and returning advertisers continue to fill the pages of the Vallarta Tribune and we are very grateful for them – because it means we can bring you this paper week after week, for free. Please support the businesses within the pages of the Vallarta Tribune and let them know where you found them.

Welcome back Via Anderson who offers Intelligent Movement Therapy for those who suffer physical pain – find her details on page 5. Maadri is a new fashion boutique that specialises in high-quality resort wear located in Plaza Romy in front of Superior Tours – details are on page 8. Jovany Jara of Ropero de Jovany fame, whom we all know and love, is presenting a spectacular private estate sale with many hard to find (particularly in Mexico) treasures on March 10 -13. Details on Page 15. And Roberta Valdez of Allegre Tours joins us again, offering an exciting array of Mexico and Latin America tours with the information on page 6.

We have a new regular columnist Paul Kurtzweil who, along with his wife, retired to Mexico about a year ago and writes the popular Two Expats in Mexico blog. Paul has well-researched articles pertaining to life as an expat in Mexico. Join me in welcoming him to the fold.

There continues to be many events and activities to attend around town and if you haven’t yet – go explore Marina Vallarta and its’ Thursday Evening Market which runs from 6 pm to 10 pm and features 100’s of vendors selling artisan crafts, jewellery, food, clothing, home accessories and more. Plus there are about a dozen new restaurants along the boardwalk each offering great dining options.

Friday we have the Marsol Market by the ‘new’ pier and the wonderful local organic market in Sayulita. Saturday is busy with the Olas Altas Market and the new Los Mangos Mercado as well as the Three Hens and a Rooster market. Sunday – head to La Cruz for the farmer’s market along the Marina. Tuesday, we have a huge market in Nuevo behind the Casino that is well worth a visit. Bucerias has the Forever Spring Market on Wednesdays and the Thursday Art Walk. All of these vendors are locals who create wonderful items and when you support them you are putting money back into the local community. More market details can be found on page 34 along with our handy weekly Events Calendar.

While here please remember to shop local and tip well (including the baggers in the grocery stores who are working for tips alone). Enjoy the natural beauty of the bay and please don’t litter! With the encroaching summer rains, the less garbage on the streets that can wash into the rivers and ocean, the better.

Did you know Mexico is ranked the fifth most biodiverse country in the world? Ranking second for reptiles, third for mammals and fifth for plants; this is a beautiful and verdant country. Happy exploring.

Madeline

Related