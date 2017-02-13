Que Paso at UdG CUC

I would like to say ‘Thank You!’ for all the nice things you have been saying in emails and phone calls over the past few weeks about the articles I have been writing. I am very happy to provide you with this information.

Many of you have been asking about my radio show. The Good Morning Wake Up Show is aired every Saturday from 9 to 11am on UdG Radio 104.3 FM. If you do not have a radio you can tune in via the internet at this link. http://udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo If you would like to listen to past shows you may do so at vallarta.podcastudg.com Last but not least I can be contacted at 104.3wakeupshow@gmail.com

Please if you have any ideas on future shows, or events you would like me to talk about contact me.

CINEMA CUC

As many of you know every Wednesday and Friday at 1pm the UdG shows films in our main, air-conditioned auditorium. The movies on Wednesday all have a music theme, and the ones on Friday are movies from around the world.

On February 10 we will be showing Hail, Caesar directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen and staring Josh Brolin and George Clooney. On Wednesday the 15th a music concert of Diego el Cigala, filmed in Argentina in 2012. On the 17th, For Hell or High Water, by director David Mackenzie, staring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine. For full listings go to the UdG CUC website www.cuc.udg.mx

Community Service Brigade

Dear Community of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit: The University Center of the Coast has the honour to invite you to the inaugural formal ceremony of “Brigades University CUCosta” ceremony attended by municipal and university authorities.

The ceremony is Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 am in the Main Plaza in Tomatlan, Jalisco. Brigades University is a university program that will be held once a month in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University will offer health care, legal advice, self-construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial and accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades will help disadvantaged communities in the region; University teachers, social service providers and students of UdG CUCosta will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living conditions of the socially disadvantaged, by offering basic services to those in need.

The program seeks to create a greater social awareness among students of the University Center of the Coast of the University of Guadalajara. For more information, please contact: Mtra. Maria Guadalupe Gomez Basulto (322) 226-2263 Ext 66263

REMEMBER: “Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.”