The Kathleen Carrillo Gallery located at Calle Constitucion 325, Old Town Puerto Vallarta, is participating in the Southside Shuffle this coming Friday night from 6-10. Season has begun to sizzle along with many of the wonderful galleries and boutiques this season. Kathleen Carrillo shares that her gallery is getting great reviews from the many return clients as well as many new ones and that sales have quadrupled over last year already. The gallery is showing many of her newest works from her recent trip to Italy and the south of France. If you are interested in one of her European Painting excursions she hosts for art students each year, a gallery visit is a must. The deadline for deposits for the 2017 Cinque Terre excursion June 5-12 is February 15. Be sure to ask about her latest, “How Does Your Garden Grow Collection”, which has been smashingly successful. The original works are almost all sold, but for the first time ever, Kathleen is offering Giclee Prints in smaller versions that are gel remarked and unlimited. These are being offered at a very special price for a limited time only. The Shuffles are festive and fun to bump into old friends and make new ones over a glass of wine or a sparkling glass of punch while gazing at some amazing works of art.

The Latest painting from the How Does Your Garden Grow Collection.