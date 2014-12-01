12 Great Days

-
The study of the various Gods of the many civilizations since the beginning of recorded history is an interesting subject. Earlier civilizions ans people had many Gods as does society today … with the many religions practiced in the many countries today.
In the early 1930s in America , in the golden age of comic books, the first alien superhuman comic character Superman was created and published in 1938. Today an Action No. 1 Superman (10 cent) comic books has sold at auction for $3.2 Million U.S. dollars, $2.1 M, several for $1 M, and one found in a wall of a house under renovation for $700,000.
This open the door for a flood of comic books based on the various Gods. Which brought in the silver, bronze , copper and modern ages of comic books. Todays Gods are represented in the various religious bibles.
When religion is discussed, I always ask what a religion and their God has done for them. For me, my God picked out my wife to be when we were 12 years old, with a loud voice “She will be your wife!” before I even knew her name. My God has saved my life on a number of occasions in impossible situations, and given me nearly perfect health naturally. Even my wife Loretta has remarked that I have been very luck in life.
Church? Well I did have a church service for my marriage, but never went back.