100 % Organic Love in La Cruz Primavera / Springtime

Spring is coming and that usually entails change; be it the flowers blooming or animals migrating to their summer feeding grounds. At the organic kitchen and smoothie bar in La Cruz that is called Organic Love, (which specializes in locally grown vegetables and fruits in their ovo-lacto vegetarian restaurant and where they create dishes and drinks with almost purely organic ingredients), spring means a few changes to both staff and menu.

The talented chef and owner Alef not only runs a new and alternative restaurant close to Marina Riviera Nayarit but also travels around the world and prepares food for the crew and family of an 85’ yacht, so unfortunately she won’t be around for the next couple of weeks.

Of course Al ef could not dream about denying the world an organic choice so she found a replacement until she returns, and not just any replacement but her very own mom. So you can have confidence that the concept of natural ingredients will continue even if we have to be without the force behind this magical little place in La Cruz.

If you wonder what “organic”, “natural” and “locally grown” all means, I can tell you that it really is just a return to how farming used to be.

Organic just means no chemicals, no fertilizer made in a factory, no toxins that get transferred to your body, just pure water.

Natural refers to something that is not 100% organic, maybe the manure is not organic or they use a fertilizer but it is 100% grown under open sky and not processed with any harmful chemicals.

Locally grown is pretty obvious, why buy something a little cheaper 1000’s of miles away when you get a better taste and less pollution if you select a local producer?



Organic Love invites you to enjoy their adjusted menu in their little slice of tranquility here in La Cruz.

Located on #14 Delphin Ave in La Cruz. Come and visit us Monday through Saturday, 8-5pm.